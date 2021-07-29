Motter hits a pair of home runs as Isotopes defeat Salt Lake 13-11

The Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Salt Lake Bees 13-11 Thursday night in the first of six games scheduled between the two clubs.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Salt Lake Bees 13-11 Thursday night in the first of six games scheduled between the two clubs. The Bees got up to as much as an 8-0 nothing advantage before the Isotopes scored a run.

Taylor Motter hit a two-run shot in the third inning to put the Isotopes on the board. He would later return for his league-leading 23rd home run, which was another two-run shot. The Isotopes exploded for six runs in the 6th. With the win, the Isotopes improved to 31-41 while the Bees dropped to 35-38. Game two is Friday at 6:35 pm.