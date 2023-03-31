ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Morris Udeze went out with a bang in his final collegiate game. The University of New Mexico Lobos’ big man played in the Reese’s College All-Star Game on Friday, March 31, and dominated in the paint against some of the top seniors in the country.

Udeze recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, guiding the West team to an overtime win. He was selected as the Western Team MVP for his performance.

“You know, I had a blast, going out my last game in college,” he said.