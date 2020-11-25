Moreu will wait to compete again at USA Boxing Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local amateur boxer Sharahya Moreu was excited to head out to Louisiana for the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships on Dec. 5. The tournament had already been postponed once due to COVID-19 and on Tuesday, USA Boxing announced that it would be postponed again.

“It’s crazy because I feel like just yesterday they just did, they had an article I was doing with them, and its posted on USA Boxing, and the next day they postponed it. But, at the end of the day it is a health risk,” said Moreu.

Moreu says that USA Boxing will update fighters in early December on when the Olympic qualifying tournament will be rescheduled. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Moreu.

