ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a full house at the Pit Saturday afternoon as fans watched UNM’s win over 19th-ranked San Diego State. In fact, it was the largest crowd the Pit has seen in 14 years.

“I had times, I’m on the bench where I’m like don’t start crying, because it’s so special, that’s what I truly felt,” Richard Pitino, the men’s head coach said. He thanked the 15,437 fans who came out to support them. “It is the most underrated fan base in college basketball and we were able to do it on the biggest stage versus a terrific program.”

And the effect wasn’t just confined to the sidelines, the players could feel the energy on the court, too. “I was like dang, I ain’t never heard it this loud before,” JT Toppin said. “When they get louder, it’s over with, because we match their energy for sure.”

The last time The Pit was this packed since 2009. The season before renovations reduced capacity. “We hadn’t had a nationally televised game since 2012. We hadn’t had a sellout before we got here since 2014. Hopefully we can continue to build off it,” Pitino said.

After years of plummeting attendance, as of recent seasons, Lobo fans are flocking back. “I feel like when we got a big crowd we can’t lose, like, we can’t lose cause like, we be having all the advantages for real,” Toppin said.

Lobo officials are hoping to keep the fan momentum going with Utah State visiting Albuquerque Tuesday night at the Pit. The game starts at 8:30.