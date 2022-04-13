ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another wave of high schoolers have made the decision to further their academic and athletic careers at the next level. On Wednesday, La Cueva held its final signing day of the season and the states top leading scorer in girls basketball has made her choice social media official.

Bernalillo’s Aragon will be playing for Northern Arizona University. Aragon arguably had the best individual season in the state, leading her Spartans to a 24-1 record and the school’s first state title game since 1983. In her senior season, Aragon averaged over 30 points and eight rebounds per game and was named The New Mexico Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

La Cueva featured seven athletes who will be playing at the next level. First team all state soccer player, Brendan Baird, will be playing soccer for SMU and said that after suffering a few injuries, he is happy that he now has a place to play.

“I love Texas, I love the coaches, it feels really nice and I don’t think there’s anything wrong about it. It’s been a tough couple years. I tore both my knees, so its good to feel like I finally committed somewhere so that’s nice.”

A full list of the Bears who participated can be found below.

Erica Ihlein – Soccer, Concordia University, Irvine, CA, Nicole Ihlein -Soccer, Concordia University, Irvine, CA, Jasmine Gibson – Soccer, West Texas A&M, Brendan Baird – Soccer, Southern Methodist University, Marina Kalajdzic – Volleyball, Oklahoma City University, Teagan Algarra – Beach Volleyball, Concordia University, Irvine, CA, Kolby Burton – Baseball, Wayland Baptist University, Plainview, TX, Nicole Woisin – Wrestling, Colorado Mesa University, Alex Lumanog – Tennis, Daemen, University, Amherst, NY