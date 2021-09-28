Morale is high after first practice for Lobo Women’s Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball was back in action at the Davalos Center. There are a lot of new faces on this year’s team and as of now, morale is high heading into the season. “It feels good, you know there is always a lot of excitement with day one. You know and it was good, good to get out here,” said UNM Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury. “The youth is exciting, just because they are new and you don’t really know what you are getting, and clearly we don’t right now. So, we got a long way to go, but I think that is the most exciting thing.”

The reigning Mountain West Regular Season Champions will look a lot younger this season, as this roster now has six freshmen but while they will have a younger look these incoming freshmen come in with a lot of talent. One freshman that is standing out is Sandia High School graduate, Viane Cumber.

Cumber has worked out with the team since the summer and she says that she is already seeing some improvement. “Improvement-wise, I think it’s with my shooting ability. Coach has really capitalized off of that and I never really realized how good of a shooter I have been until he has given me some tools and is helping me get better every day,” said Cumber.

The freshmen bring in a lot of talent but it helps to have a strong core of returning players, like seniors Antonia Anderson and Jaedyn De La Cerda. They’re utilizing the extra season with hopes of being a part of a better team than last year. Their skills will be big for this team this year but so will their leadership.

“I know how it is coming in as a freshman, not knowing anything, just being lost, it’s a whole new program. So, personally being in that situation I want to help them, you know to ask me as many questions as you need to like understand, you know if you want to stay after practice and go through stuff I will do that as well, you want to watch film I can help you with that. It’s just, I am giving whatever they need,” said Jaedyn De La Cerda.

