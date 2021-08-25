Morale, expectations high for 2021-22 UNM volleyball season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off a tough season in 2020, where UNM went 4-10 in a COVID-19 shortened year, the Lobo women’s volleyball team is excited to bounce back in 2021. “With last year, we had to overcome a lot of challenges. So, we are going to go in with all our new skills and everything that we have learned. So, I think this is going to be a great year,” said UNM junior Libero Alena Moldan.

UNM Volleyball Head Coach, Jon Newman-Gonchar says that last year made the team even closer and prepared for what’s ahead. “You know, at the end of the day this crew push through and it’s been massive for us in the learning spectrum to go hey, we have seen how hard this can get and now we know we can push through almost anything,” said Coach Newman-Gonchar.

Newman-Conchar is also very optimistic about the talent level coming in. UNM will have six new players on their roster with two freshmen and four solid transfers. “I think we just have some really knowledgeable players when it comes to the skill of volleyball. We have some girls, a setter that came from Texas A&M, we have two girls that played on the national team,” said UNM junior outside hitter Kaitlynn Biassou.

Newman-Gonchar is now in his third season as head coach, and he along with the players that have been with him through his tenure believe that it is now time to take a step forward. “This is the time, right. We laid some foundation in year one and then we took a massive hit in year two, and hey in year three we have a talented roster. And it should be a ton of fun, right having fun is a part of sports, but there is also a job to do, and that job comes down to hey, let’s go get it done on the court,” said Newman-Gonchar.

UNM will open their season Friday at 1 p.m., against Fordham University in Fullerton, California. UNM Will play three matches in California as part of the Titan Classic. The Lobos’ first home game will be on Sep. 10.