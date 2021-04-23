Moral is high within UNM Athletics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico as a whole has had a string of Mountain West titles this year. UNM Women’s Basketball, Women’s Soccer, and Women’s Golf have all taken the conference titles recently and the coaches and players are saying that spirit is high at the moment at UNM.

“You feel it like, I don’t think we win that game on without all the support from the other teams on Saturday night. I just think that it was the extra edge that pushed us over and certainly, it started from Women’s Basketball, but I think at the end of football season you started to feel this buzz because they were playing with this passion, and I would give a ton of credit to Danny for that,” said UNM Soccer Coach Heather Dyche.

“I feel like this is the most united our athletic teams have been together since I have been here as a student-athlete, and I just feel that there is a really good culture that we all support each other,” said UNM Soccer senior forward Gwen Maly. “I think UNM is a special place and I am incredibly biased because I was born and raised here, but I don’t think there is a reason we shouldn’t win here and I think men’s tennis is going to do it this weekend and we are quite happy to be apart of that group carrying that torch right now,” said Dyche.

UNM Women’s Soccer will play Navy on Tuesday in North Carolina at 4 p.m. in their NCAA Tournament opener. UNM Women’s Golf will find out where they are headed for NCAA Regionals on Wednesday.