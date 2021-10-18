Moore and Saltes honored at UNM football game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM football suffered their fifth consecutive loss on Saturday, and while it was a tough loss for the players, some former players were celebrated at the game. UNM’s all-time rushing leader, DonTrell Moore was officially enshrined at University Stadium as he is now a part of the prestigious Ring of Honor.

“I am just grateful, I said I wasn’t going to do it, but I am grateful for my family and friends that traveled from all over the world. That’s my family, this is my family, and I am up there forever. Go Lobos”, said Moore.

Former UNM offensive lineman and Valley High School grad Teton Saltes was also recognized on Saturday at University Stadium, as he was formally given his Wuerffel Trophy. “Man that thing is heavy, but I am happy I finally got it. You know, Danny Wuerffel came out here, I am grateful to him and the whole Wuerffel organization to come out here and present it, and to receive it in front of the home crowd and the fans here. It was an awesome feeling”, said Saltes.

Teton is currently in the Jets organization, but he is on the injured reserve and is waiting to clear waivers. He is still working on getting back to full health, but Saltes is excited for his future in professional football. “The sky is the limit right now. There are so many teams coming after me. Unfortunately per NFL rules, I won’t be able to sign back with the Jets, but there are 31 other teams out there and a lot of them are still knocking at my door. So, no matter where I end up it will be a good place for me and another opportunity to go do what I love”, said Saltes.