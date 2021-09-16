MMA fighter Carlos Condit is shutting it down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s own Carlos Condit has decided to retire from competition in MMA. The 37-year-old Condit leaves the sport after 20 years, 12 of those years were spent as a UFC fighter.

Condit was once the UFC Interim Champion in the welterweight division. He is known for always putting on a good show. Condit leaves the sports with 32 wins and 14 losses.

