MMA fighter Carlos Condit is shutting it down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s own Carlos Condit has decided to retire from competition in MMA. The 37-year-old Condit leaves the sport after 20 years, 12 of those years were spent as a UFC fighter.
Story continues below:
- Marijuana: High potency marijuana and possible impact on New Mexico teens
- Web Extra: Behind the story: Colorado’s legal cannabis & the effect on teens
- Trending: Corrales residents say loud music from bar is carrying over to their neighborhood
- Crime: APD arrests suspect in string of armed robberies
- Don’t Miss: State extends indoor mask requirement
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE en Espanol: Miercoles 16 de Septiembre 2021
Condit was once the UFC Interim Champion in the welterweight division. He is known for always putting on a good show. Condit leaves the sports with 32 wins and 14 losses.