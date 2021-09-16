MMA fighter Carlos Condit is shutting it down

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every decade, New Mexico has to redraw the lines for congressional districts to determine who represents you in Congress and almost every time it's a battle. We're getting a better idea of how each district could be drawn and how that might impact New Mexico elections. The Citizens Redistricting Committee has a tough job to come up with districts that people on both sides of the aisle see as fair.

Currently, the three congressional districts are a defined north and south and part of Albuquerque's metro, including Torrance County, make up their own district. After weeks of public input on how they want the districts to take shape, these are some of the options the Citizens Redistricting Committee is moving forward with.