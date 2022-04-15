NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following an injury to starting goalkeeper Alex Tambakis, United head coach Zach Prince said the club would look into bringing in an additional keeper. On Friday it was announced that former player and MLS champion Cody Mizell is rejoining the black and yellow on a short-term loan from MLS team New York City FC.

“We are excited to have Cody back with us for a few games,” said head coach Zach Prince. “This is a very unique circumstance. I am very mindful of the players we bring into our club. He is a player that I have worked with in the past and that has played for us. This experience means that he has a genuine care for our club, and knows the responsibility that we have to our community.”

Mizell was a part of New Mexico’s flagship 2019 team and played for the club for two seasons. The keeper set multiple position records for United including appearances (56), minutes (5,190), saves (124) and shutouts (11). He joined NYCFC following the 2020 season.

Mizell is available to play in Saturday’s match against Phoenix Rising. He can be recalled to NYCFC at any time.

With Tambikis sidelined with a lower-body injury, the only other keeper on the roster was Ford Parker. In United’s first Open Cup Match, Parker started his first game of the season and shut out the Las Vegas Legends in a 5-0 victory.