ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former National League MVP and Colorado Rockies player Kris Bryant is recovering from a back injury and is rehabbing with the Isotopes this week. The team is on the road in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Bryant is happy to be playing in his hometown

“It’s actually feels pretty weird though, just being here in the summer when I’m not suppose to be here, obviously my family being back in Colorado too,” Bryant said. “It just feels weird, empty house, by myself. It’s been cool to see my parents and my brother and some friends, getting to see me play in person here. I love Vegas and everything about it and love coming back here, love the spring training here, but being here in the summer feels a little weird.”

This is actually Bryant’s second stint with the ‘Topes this season. Last month, Bryant played a few games with the Isotopes while the team was on the road in Salt Lake, however he has yet to play a game in the Duke City. He is only expected to be down in AAA a few more days this week, and how much playing time he receives with the team remains to be seen.

On Tuesday, the Isotopes played as their alter ego, Mariachis, and Bryant got the start in Left Field and hit second in the lineup. Bryant finished his first game with the Mariachis 0-3 at the plate.