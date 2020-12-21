MLB including Negro League records is special to a former Lobo basketball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major League baseball righted a wrong this year. Stats from Negro League teams from 1920 to 1948 are now counted in MLB records. That means over three thousand players and seven leagues are now getting the recognition they deserve.

Petie Gibson thinks it is about time. “Even though it’s been a long time coming. I’m glad to see it come,” said Gibson. Petie Gibson is the grandson of the late great catcher Josh Gibson. Josh is considered to be one of the greatest players of the game. Many compared him to Babe Ruth, but Gibson was said to have better numbers with 900 home runs.

The work continues on that number as researchers look for an official count. Major League Baseball didn’t allow African Americans to play in its league until 1947 when Jackie Robinson broke the color line. Unfortunately for Gibson, he would never see that day because he died the same year at the young age of 35, three months before that historic event.

“He was very distraught that he wasn’t the first black ballplayer to cross the color line. You know, he got the shaft,” said Petie. Because of his grandfather’s early death, Petie never got a chance to meet him. It happened about a year before he was born.

Petie had access to pictures and old videos of his grandfather and it left an impression on him. “Baseball is my first love and when I was 12, 11 years old, I played little league and it came natural for me to play in the catcher’s spot,” said Petie. “Nobody else wanted to play and I was good at it. So, I have to feel that I inherited some of his skill.”

Unlike his grandfather, Petie did not stay in the game. His skills at baseball diminished as he got older, but another sport proved to be the perfect fit. Petie excelled at basketball. “I knew it was my way out, ” said Petie. When the University of New Mexico came calling, Petie listened. He starred for the Lobos at point guard from 1961 to 1972. He honed his skills in high school in Pittsburgh before coming to New Mexico. At Pittsburgh’s Schenley High, Petie was All-City and All-State assists leader.

Petie kept the assists flowing in college, becoming fourth at UNM in all-time assists with 560. The five-foot- eight Petie was also named to the second team All-America for college players under six feet during his time at New Mexico. He is also in the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame. Petie has been an educator in New Mexico for over 40 years and he also coaches youth basketball. Petie is always trying to inspire. He said it’s something he got from his grandfather.