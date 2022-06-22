NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the MLB draft is quickly approaching, there will be a few players from New Mexico waiting to hear their name called. While there have been many pro players to come through the Land of Enchantment at the high school and collegiate levels, only 20 players born in New Mexico have been drafted and made it all the way to the Major League. This is a list of those players.

Alex Bregman

Hometown: Albuquerque

Year drafted: 2015

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Drafted by: Astros

MLB debut: 2016

Duane Ward

Hometown: Park View

Year Drafted: 1982

Round: 1

Pick: 9

Drafted by: Braves

MLB debut: 1986

Trevor Rodgers

Hometown: Carlsbad

Year Drafted: 2017

Round: 1

Pick: 13

Drafted by: Marlins

MLB debut: 2020

Aaron Thompson

Hometown: Santa Fe

Year Drafted: 2005

Round: 1

Pick: 22

Drafted by: Marlins

MLB debut: 2011

Willie Adams

Hometown: Gallup

Year Drafted: 1993

Round: 1

Pick: 36

Drafted by: Athletics

MLB debut: 1996

Chris Cron

Hometown: Albuquerque

Year drafted: 1984

Round: 2

Pick: 38

Drafted by: Braves

MLB debut: 1991

Mark Corey

Hometown: Tucumcari

Year drafted: 1976

Round: 2

Pick: 43

Drafted by: Orioles

MLB debut: 1979

Kyle Weiland

Hometown: Albuquerque

Year drafted: 2008

Round: 3

Pick: 108

Drafted by: Red Sox

MLB debut: 2011

Christian Parker

Hometown: Albuquerque

Year drafted: 1996

Round: 4

Pick: 100

Drafted by: Expos

MLB debut: 2001

Cody Ross

Hometown: Portales

Year drafted: 1999

Round: 4

Pick: 117

Drafted by: Tigers

MLB debut: 2003

James Parr

Hometown: Albuquerque

Year drafted: 2004

Round: 4

Pick: 131

Drafted by: Braves

MLB debut: 2008

Jimmy Freeman

Hometown: Carlsbad

Year drafted: 1969

Round: 6

Pick: 130

Drafted by; Braves

MLB debut: 1972

Ken Giles

Hometown: Albuquerque

Year drafted: 2011

Round: 7

Pick: 241

Drafted by: Phillies

MLB debut: 2014

Billy McMillon

Hometown: Otero

Year drafted: 1993

Round: 8

Pick: 239

Drafted by: Marlins

MLB debut: 1996

Mitch Garver

Hometown: Albuquerque

Year drafted: 2013

Round: 9

Pick: 260

Drafted by: Twins

MLB debut: 2017

Jordan Pacheco

Hometown: Albuquerque

Year drafted: 2007

Round: 9

Pick: 282

Drafted by: Rockies

MLB debut: 2011

Chase Silseth

Hometown: Farmington

Year drafted: 2021

Round: 11

Pick: 321

Drafted by: Angels

MLB debut: 2022

Scott Terry

Hometown: Hobbs

Year drafted: 1980

Round: 12

Pick: 305

Drafted by: Reds

MLB debut: 1986

Mike Dunn

Hometown: Farmington

Year drafted: 2003

Round: 14

Pick: 419

Drafted by: Astros

MLB debut: 2009

Randy McCament