NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the MLB draft is quickly approaching, there will be a few players from New Mexico waiting to hear their name called. While there have been many pro players to come through the Land of Enchantment at the high school and collegiate levels, only 20 players born in New Mexico have been drafted and made it all the way to the Major League. This is a list of those players.
Alex Bregman
- Hometown: Albuquerque
- Year drafted: 2015
- Round: 1
- Pick: 2
- Drafted by: Astros
- MLB debut: 2016
Duane Ward
- Hometown: Park View
- Year Drafted: 1982
- Round: 1
- Pick: 9
- Drafted by: Braves
- MLB debut: 1986
Trevor Rodgers
- Hometown: Carlsbad
- Year Drafted: 2017
- Round: 1
- Pick: 13
- Drafted by: Marlins
- MLB debut: 2020
Aaron Thompson
- Hometown: Santa Fe
- Year Drafted: 2005
- Round: 1
- Pick: 22
- Drafted by: Marlins
- MLB debut: 2011
Willie Adams
- Hometown: Gallup
- Year Drafted: 1993
- Round: 1
- Pick: 36
- Drafted by: Athletics
- MLB debut: 1996
Chris Cron
- Hometown: Albuquerque
- Year drafted: 1984
- Round: 2
- Pick: 38
- Drafted by: Braves
- MLB debut: 1991
Mark Corey
- Hometown: Tucumcari
- Year drafted: 1976
- Round: 2
- Pick: 43
- Drafted by: Orioles
- MLB debut: 1979
Kyle Weiland
- Hometown: Albuquerque
- Year drafted: 2008
- Round: 3
- Pick: 108
- Drafted by: Red Sox
- MLB debut: 2011
Christian Parker
- Hometown: Albuquerque
- Year drafted: 1996
- Round: 4
- Pick: 100
- Drafted by: Expos
- MLB debut: 2001
Cody Ross
- Hometown: Portales
- Year drafted: 1999
- Round: 4
- Pick: 117
- Drafted by: Tigers
- MLB debut: 2003
James Parr
- Hometown: Albuquerque
- Year drafted: 2004
- Round: 4
- Pick: 131
- Drafted by: Braves
- MLB debut: 2008
Jimmy Freeman
- Hometown: Carlsbad
- Year drafted: 1969
- Round: 6
- Pick: 130
- Drafted by; Braves
- MLB debut: 1972
Ken Giles
- Hometown: Albuquerque
- Year drafted: 2011
- Round: 7
- Pick: 241
- Drafted by: Phillies
- MLB debut: 2014
Billy McMillon
- Hometown: Otero
- Year drafted: 1993
- Round: 8
- Pick: 239
- Drafted by: Marlins
- MLB debut: 1996
Mitch Garver
- Hometown: Albuquerque
- Year drafted: 2013
- Round: 9
- Pick: 260
- Drafted by: Twins
- MLB debut: 2017
Jordan Pacheco
- Hometown: Albuquerque
- Year drafted: 2007
- Round: 9
- Pick: 282
- Drafted by: Rockies
- MLB debut: 2011
Chase Silseth
- Hometown: Farmington
- Year drafted: 2021
- Round: 11
- Pick: 321
- Drafted by: Angels
- MLB debut: 2022
Scott Terry
- Hometown: Hobbs
- Year drafted: 1980
- Round: 12
- Pick: 305
- Drafted by: Reds
- MLB debut: 1986
Mike Dunn
- Hometown: Farmington
- Year drafted: 2003
- Round: 14
- Pick: 419
- Drafted by: Astros
- MLB debut: 2009
Randy McCament
- Hometown: Albuquerque
- Year drafted: 1985
- Round: 15
- Pick: 368
- Drafted by: Giants
- MLB debut: 1989