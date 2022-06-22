NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the MLB draft is quickly approaching, there will be a few players from New Mexico waiting to hear their name called. While there have been many pro players to come through the Land of Enchantment at the high school and collegiate levels, only 20 players born in New Mexico have been drafted and made it all the way to the Major League. This is a list of those players.

Story continues below

Alex Bregman

  • Hometown: Albuquerque
  • Year drafted: 2015
  • Round: 1
  • Pick: 2
  • Drafted by: Astros
  • MLB debut: 2016

Duane Ward

  • Hometown: Park View
  • Year Drafted: 1982
  • Round: 1
  • Pick: 9
  • Drafted by: Braves
  • MLB debut: 1986

Trevor Rodgers

  • Hometown: Carlsbad
  • Year Drafted: 2017
  • Round: 1
  • Pick: 13
  • Drafted by: Marlins
  • MLB debut: 2020

Aaron Thompson

  • Hometown: Santa Fe
  • Year Drafted: 2005
  • Round: 1
  • Pick: 22
  • Drafted by: Marlins
  • MLB debut: 2011

Willie Adams

  • Hometown: Gallup
  • Year Drafted: 1993
  • Round: 1
  • Pick: 36
  • Drafted by: Athletics
  • MLB debut: 1996

Chris Cron

  • Hometown: Albuquerque
  • Year drafted: 1984
  • Round: 2
  • Pick: 38
  • Drafted by: Braves
  • MLB debut: 1991

Mark Corey

  • Hometown: Tucumcari
  • Year drafted: 1976
  • Round: 2
  • Pick: 43
  • Drafted by: Orioles
  • MLB debut: 1979

Kyle Weiland

  • Hometown: Albuquerque
  • Year drafted: 2008
  • Round: 3
  • Pick: 108
  • Drafted by: Red Sox
  • MLB debut: 2011

Christian Parker

  • Hometown: Albuquerque
  • Year drafted: 1996
  • Round: 4
  • Pick: 100
  • Drafted by: Expos
  • MLB debut: 2001

Cody Ross

  • Hometown: Portales
  • Year drafted: 1999
  • Round: 4
  • Pick: 117
  • Drafted by: Tigers
  • MLB debut: 2003

James Parr

  • Hometown: Albuquerque
  • Year drafted: 2004
  • Round: 4
  • Pick: 131
  • Drafted by: Braves
  • MLB debut: 2008

Jimmy Freeman

  • Hometown: Carlsbad
  • Year drafted: 1969
  • Round: 6
  • Pick: 130
  • Drafted by; Braves
  • MLB debut: 1972

Ken Giles

  • Hometown: Albuquerque
  • Year drafted: 2011
  • Round: 7
  • Pick: 241
  • Drafted by: Phillies
  • MLB debut: 2014

Billy McMillon

  • Hometown: Otero
  • Year drafted: 1993
  • Round: 8
  • Pick: 239
  • Drafted by: Marlins
  • MLB debut: 1996

Mitch Garver

  • Hometown: Albuquerque
  • Year drafted: 2013
  • Round: 9
  • Pick: 260
  • Drafted by: Twins
  • MLB debut: 2017

Jordan Pacheco

  • Hometown: Albuquerque
  • Year drafted: 2007
  • Round: 9
  • Pick: 282
  • Drafted by: Rockies
  • MLB debut: 2011

Chase Silseth

  • Hometown: Farmington
  • Year drafted: 2021
  • Round: 11
  • Pick: 321
  • Drafted by: Angels
  • MLB debut: 2022

Scott Terry

  • Hometown: Hobbs
  • Year drafted: 1980
  • Round: 12
  • Pick: 305
  • Drafted by: Reds
  • MLB debut: 1986

Mike Dunn

  • Hometown: Farmington
  • Year drafted: 2003
  • Round: 14
  • Pick: 419
  • Drafted by: Astros
  • MLB debut: 2009

Randy McCament

  • Hometown: Albuquerque
  • Year drafted: 1985
  • Round: 15
  • Pick: 368
  • Drafted by: Giants
  • MLB debut: 1989