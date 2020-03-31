Mitchell Parker was on fire before season canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mitchell Parker had his way mowing down the competition as a pitcher at Manzano High School two seasons ago. The six-foot-three, 195-pound lefty never missed a beat when he went off to San Jacinto Junior College in San Antonio, Texas.

In this, his sophomore season Parker was off to a solid undefeated start until the coronavirus happened and put the season on the ice. “The season I was having, it was all upsetting to see it have to end the way it did,” said Parker.

“I ended the season with a 5-0 record, 64 strikeouts, 30 innings pitched with a 1.19 era.” Those are the numbers that get you noticed, especially if you are a big guy like Parker who throws heat as a lefty.

“This season on the mound, I was up to 96 miles per hour, but more comfortably I sit around the 91 or 94 mile per hour range,” said Parker. With the season done Parker is now waiting on the Major League Baseball Draft in June.

He is no stranger to the draft having been selected two times prior. “This being my third time possibly being drafted I learned that you kind of don’t know how things are going right up until your name gets called,” said Parker. “So, right now I’m just focused on getting stronger, getting better and preparing to go pitch in the Cape Cod league this summer and see how things go from there.”

The MLB Draft is June 10-12.