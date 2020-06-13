Mitchell Parker reacts to draft by Washington Nationals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with former Manzano High School stand out and now a pitcher in the Washington Nationals organization, Mitchell Parker. Parker was taken in the 5th round of this year’s MLB Draft and he is excited but more relieved that he heard his name called.

“Oh, the feeling, it definitely feels like somebody just took a building off of my body. I mean, just all the stress and everything that we were going through is gone and now, and its just time to start throwing baseballs and doing what I want to do,” said Parker.

Parker had heard his name in the MLB Draft prior to 2020, as he was selected by the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and then by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, but Parker chose instead to go to San Jacinto College. “If you ask me, that was probably the best move I could have made, not accepting it. I mean, being able to just grow up in college and just grow up as a person, I would say that this year was definitely the year,” said Parker.

Parker is now in Albuquerque and staying in shape while this pandemic puts a hold on the baseball season. He loves where he is from and he is excited that he gets to represent his hometown at the next level.

“It’s awesome being an Albuquerque kid, obviously not a lot of guys do come from here, but being able to represent Albuquerque in a good way is definitely, I feel that Albuquerque is starting to get their name on the map and everyone is starting to hear about it a little more,” said Parker.