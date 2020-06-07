Mitch Parker has a good feeling about the MLB Draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maybe it’s because he has been through the process twice before. Mitch Parker has a good feeling about the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

The Manzano Monarchs grad and former San Jacinta College six-foot-four left-handed pitcher said he is confident. Parker was drafted last season by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 27th round. The year prior to that, the Chicago Cubs took Parker in the 28th round.

There will be only five rounds in this year’s draft. “Everything I’m hearing from my adviser is keep working hard up there right now,” said Parker. “Everything should work out good. Obviously we’ve been here and we are feeling more confident with it, with the year I had at San Jac kind of sticking with it and hoping for the best.”

Parker went 6-0 in a year shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. He had a 1.54 ERA and threw 111 strikes. His fastball is in the 91 to 94 miles per hour range and he has added more pitches to his arsenal. “Definitely got better pitches,” said Parker. “I’m able to control them and just overall confidence on the mound. I mean, it went from just throwing balls down the middle in high school because no one could really hit it there to actually having to grow up, having to think through my at-bats while I’m pitching. I got a fastball, curveball, splitter, change up, and a little bit of a two-seam here and there, just really able to keep hitters off-balance.”

Parker said he will watch the draft and if he is not selected he will continue attending school. His next stop will be the Unversity of Kentucky where he will have two years of eligibility with the Wildcats.

