ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - They came close. The Lobo women's basketball team held a four-point lead with only seconds to play in regulation at Fresno State, but the Lady Bulldogs forced overtime to later defeat the Lobos 84-81.

The loss keeps Mike Bradbury's Lobos winless in Mountain West Conference play at 0-4. Despite the loss, the Lobos got a huge game from Jordan Hosey. She scored 25 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the setback.