ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a US Open Cup victory, New Mexico United was back in USL Championship action on Saturday night in Phoenix. NM United took on Rising FC and Phoenix would take the early advantage after a huge counter goal in the 14th minute. NM United would have chances after that, but this game was 1-nil through 90 minutes. The Black and Yellow would have a chance to tie this game in the second minute of stoppage time though, but Chris Wehan was unable to find the net off of a PK.

NM United loses 1-0 and their record now falls to 2-1-2. NM United will remain in Phoenix to play Rising FC in US Open Cup play on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.