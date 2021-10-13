Mike Winkeljohn is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink owner and trainer, Mike Winkeljohn, is Van Tate’s guest in the Sports Office this week. Winkeljohn announced that he suspended former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, from his facility until he is able to resolve some of his issues out of the octagon.

Jones was recently arrested on a domestic violence charge. That appeared to be the last straw. Winkeljohn, who teaches a women’s self-defense class with his wife, has three daughters and said he could not support the kind of activity alleged against Jones.

“Had a conversation with Jon and basically I just told him you have to stay out of the gym until you can deal with this, a short period of time, and stop drinking and prove to me and others that you can take care of whatever it is that’s causing you to do it and just stop drinking,” said Winkeljohn.

Winkeljohn talks more about his conversation with Jones and gives the latest on other JW fighters like Holly Holm, Michelle Waterson and Aaron Pico.