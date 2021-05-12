Mike Brown receives outpouring of support while battling Parkinson’s Disease

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Albuquerque Academy and Hall of Fame Basketball Coach, Mike Brown is currently in the hospital battling a rare form of Parkinson’s Disease called Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

“It’s basically just saying that his muscles and everything is going to shut down, just like internally. So, mentally he is completely there, but it’s just his body that is not there,” said Brown’s granddaughter Kennedy Brown.

Mike Brown coached for 26 years at Albuquerque Academy and led the Chargers to 20 championship appearances and won six state titles. Basketball runs in the Brown family. His son, Greg, is the head boys basketball coach at Volcano Vista, where his granddaughter Kennedy plays on the girl’s basketball team. His son, Danny, is the boy’s head basketball coach at Sandia.

Basketball and family mean a lot to the Brown’s and that’s why Kennedy says that this year’s state championship victory over Hobbs was in her grandfather’s honor.

“From the start, I told him, I was like Papa I want to get you one. Winning the state championship, we called him right away and we were just so excited, and we were like Papa this one is for you,” said Kennedy.

Coach Brown has received an outpouring amount of support from friends, family, and former players. “The support is really good right now and I know that he really appreciates it,” said Kennedy.