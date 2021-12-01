Mike Bradbury gets 100th victory with Lobo women’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The outcome of the game was never in doubt. Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team hammered Grambling State Tuesday night 86-50.

The win was number 100 for Bradbury in Lobos cherry and silver. Bradbury was honored after the contest with the game ball, presented by UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez.

The Lobos got 22 points and 10 rebounds from Shaiquel McGruder in the lopsided victory. The win improved the Lobos record to 6-3. The Lobos will host rival New Mexico State on Dec. 3.