Michelle Waterson wins UFC Fight Night on a split decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before her main event meeting against Angela Hill at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Michelle Waterson made a prediction. Waterson said that she and Hill would deliver because the strawweight division always does.

Waterson was prophetic as she and Hill battled the five-round distance in a fight that finished in Waterson’s favor by split decision. Hill was the aggressor early, winning rounds one and two with hard shots to the body and face.

Waterson got stronger as the fight moved along and made up ground in rounds three and four. A takedown in round three seemed to give her the momentum she was looking for all night.

Both fighters were coming off of losses and needed the win to get back in the conversation for a possible title shot. With the victory, Waterson improved to 18-8. Hill dropped to 12-9.