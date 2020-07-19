Michelle Waterson preparing for August showdown against Angela Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michelle Waterson has something in common with her next UFC opponent, Angela Hill. Both are former Invicta champions and both are coming off of losses that some think could have gone the other way.

After winning three consecutive fights, Waterson is experiencing her first losing streak having lost two straight in the octagon. She hopes to turn her record in the other direction when she faces Hill August 22 at the Apex in Las Vegas. “Her bread and butter is her stand up,” said Waterson. “She’s a volume fighter. I know for myself that I can compete with her speed. I feel like my striking is more creative than hers is. I have the wrestling and I have better ground and so I’m excited to go in there and erase this last loss.”

Waterson has been keeping busy outside the octagon serving up content on her YouTube channel. It’s something that has become an outlet of fun for her. “We have some videos where we are doing martial arts tutorials,” said Waterson. “It ranges from stretching to a full 30-minute workout, that you can do alongside with me, to breaking down different mitts that we use. Then I have stuff we do outside of martial arts, like going for a hike and cooking.”

There is probably a lot of material on the way come August. Waterson and her husband Joshua recently purchased an RV and plan to drive to the fight in Las Vegas.