Micheal Cooper, Lou Henson eligible for Basketball Hall Of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced their list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2021 on Tuesday and it includes first-time nominees Michael Cooper and Lou Henson.

“I just found out that I have been nominated to the basketball hall of fame class of 2021. I have always played the game of basketball for the love of the game and for the team concept of winning and to be recognized for your individual accolades is very humbling and special to me,” said former Lobo and NBA great Michael Cooper.

Cooper graduated from UNM back in 1978 and went on to play for the Showtime Lakers in his 13-year professional career. Cooper won five NBA titles and was named to the NBA all-defensive team five times and in 1987 was the defensive player of the year.

Henson was a former Las Cruces High School and New Mexico State basketball coach and amassed 779 total wins in his 49-year coaching career including taking the Aggies to the final four back in 1970. Unfortunately, Henson passed away in July; He was 88 years old. Finalists for the class of 2021 are slated to be announced in March.

