Michaela Supple promoted to UNM women’s soccer assistant coach, recruiting coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico head women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche has announced the promotion of Michaela Supple to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Supple is a native of New Mexico and was apart of four state titles at Albuquerque Academy from 2008 to 2012. Coach Dyche believes that Supple was a no brainier for the position.

“I did a national search and kind of spoke to some people and there were certainly people that were very qualified for it, but none more than Michaela, she’s from New Mexico, she just graduated with her master’s degree in sports science, she’s been apart of our staff for the past three years in a different capacity, but she has learned the ropes and she knows how things work and shes from Albuquerque which matters to me again,” said Dyche.