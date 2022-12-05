ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New security measures at The Pit could make for long lines for fans going into the game. Metal detectors will be used in all four gate locations at The Pit.

People will have to remove all metal objects and put them in a bowl before walking through the detectors. The clear bag rule is still in effect and no weapons are allowed.

The new measures will go into place Tuesday, Dec. 6, when the Lobos play Western New Mexico at 7 p.m. The Lobos will conclude a two-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 10 by hosting UTSA. That game will start at 2 p.m.