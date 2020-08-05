Memorial outside The Pit honors 18-year-old killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's fight week for locally trained fighter Tim Means as he is set to fight Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Means is coming off of a loss at UFC Rio Rancho, back in February but he feels confident coming in against a tough opponent.

"He's a young hungry guy coming up. I think he has a few fights in the UFC, he's 9-2, so not a lot of fights on his record, but he's super athletic. He's a guy that will get in your face and somewhat look like he wants to fight, but for the most part, he kind of wants to exchange and getaway. But we are in a small cage, a 25-foot cage, for this fight. So, I think we are going to have to meet in the telephone booth and throw down," said Means.