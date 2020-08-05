Memorial outside The Pit honors 18-year-old killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A makeshift memorial has popped up honoring J.B. White at the place he was headed to start his next chapter. After a successful run playing basketball for Santa Fe High School, he was about to become a Lobo. Tuesday, people left candles, balloons, and basketball gear outside The Pit box office.
