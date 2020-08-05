Memorial outside The Pit honors 18-year-old killed

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A makeshift memorial has popped up honoring J.B. White at the place he was headed to start his next chapter. After a successful run playing basketball for Santa Fe High School, he was about to become a Lobo. Tuesday, people left candles, balloons, and basketball gear outside The Pit box office.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss