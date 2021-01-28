McGruder’s late basket gives Lobo women victory against Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With 2.4 seconds left on the clock Lobos forward Shaiquel McGruder converted a drive to the basket to unlock an 80 all tie and give the Lobos an 82-80 victory over Fresno State.

It’s the first of two games the Lobos are hosting in Canyon, Texas on the campus of West Texas A&M. Game two is Saturday. Five Lobos scored in double figures led by Antonia Anderson’s 16 points. Ahlise Hurst, who made a statement with her defense late in the game, finished with 15 points. McGruder and Jaedyn De La Cerda finished with 14 points each while LaTora Duff scored 13 points. The Lobos had 10 steals and 7 blocks in the game, but Fresno State was able to make up the difference by hitting three-point shots. They were 11 of 25, 44% from three-point range.

The Lady Bulldogs made five more three-point buckets than the Lobos. The Lady Bulldogs had four players in double figures led by Hanna Cavinder’s 20 points. She also had nine rebounds. Maddi Utti had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort. With the loss, the Lady Bulldogs drop to 8-6 overall and 6-3 in league play. The Lobos improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain West Conference. The two teams will run it back Saturday at 11 a.m. MT.