ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM senior forward Shaiquel McGruder scored 23 points, and fell one rebound short of a double-double with 9, to help the Lobos defeat Colorado State 64-59 Thursday night.

The win for the Lobos was revenge for a road loss to CSU earlier in the month. Only two Lobos scored in double figures. Sandia high product Viane Cumber got her first start as a Lobo and poured in 12 points for the game.

CSU got 18 points from McKenna Hofschild and 13 points from Sydney Mech in a losing effort. The Lobos jumped out to a 20-8 advantage over CSU in the first quarter. By halftime CSU, not only caught up but pulled into the lead for a 31-29 advantage at the break.

The Lobos came out in the third quarter and outscored CSU 16-7 and managed to maintain an advantage the rest of the way. With the win, the Lobos improved to 4-4 in Mountain West Conference play and 12-9 overall. The Rams dropped to 6-3 in league play.

The Lobos return to the court Saturday for a game on the road at Utah State. The game has a 2 pm start time.