McGruder scores 30 to help Lobo women’s basketball stay perfect

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shaiquel McGruder couldn’t miss Tuesday night on her way to 30 points in an 88-71 victory over Prairie View A&M. McGruder is one of four Lobos who finished the game in double figures.

Antonia Anderson came one rebound shy of a double, double. She scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the win. Latora Duff was two rebounds short of a triple-double with 17 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists. Jaedyn De La Cerda had 13 points in the win. Diana Rosenthal led PVAM with 18 points.

The game was never in doubt as the Lobos quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Lobos are at Houston on Saturday.