ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaiquel McGruder put in a double-double performance of 18 points and 10 rebounds. It led the UNM Lobos women’s basketball team to a 72-64 WNIT victory over Northern Arizona Thursday night.

Amaya Brown was the only other Lobo in double figures with 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Brown also had 8 rebounds.

The Lobos played the game without two of their seniors, twins LaTascya and Latora Duff, who combined averaged over 24 points per game. The Duff sisters informed Mike Bradbury and his staff that they would not play in the WNIT. When KRQE Sports asked Bradbury why, he declined to answer. Without the Duff sisters, the Lobos got 16 points from their bench to help take up the slack.

Northern Arizona got 19 points from Emily Rodabaugh which helped keep the Lady Lumberjacks in the game. NAU also got 15 points from Olivia Moran. The outcome of the game was never in doubt, as the Lobos led for over 34 minutes in the game.

With the victory, the Lobos advanced to the second round where they will play the winner of Washington and San Francisco. The Lobos will take a 21-12 record into the next game. The day and location of the game are yet to be determined.