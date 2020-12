ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Unversity of New Mexico football team will play Fresno State on Saturday in their 2020 season finale. UNM will send off 27 seniors on Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and while it won't be a conventional Senior Day, Coach Gonzales says they will honor their seniors right.

"When we come out of the locker room they will be all the ones in the front, except for the four captains because our captains are all seniors. So, it will be a senior that carries the New Mexico flag and they will lead us out there. We will do some stuff in pregame, where they can see some video stuff that we are going to do for them. So, it won't be the normal senior day, but it will be a little something special for them," said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.