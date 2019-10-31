Maurice ‘Hulk’ Jackson resumes career in the ring after hard times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maurice “Hulk” Jackson is still finding his way in his boxing career after an unexpected setback.

“I am sorry I didn’t tell my fans. It looked like I just walked away from the sport, probably retired, but now it wasn’t that,” said Jackson. “I got pulled over out there in Chicago. Don’t have a license, my license was revoked. I have been in prison for six months.”

Doing time was not ideal, but it was manageable for Jackson. What happened when he was locked up, knocked him out in the game of life.

“I found out my baby sister had passed away from stomach cancer and I feel like a part of me died,” said Jackson. “You know, so going into my fight, I carry nothing but my sister with me.”

Jackson and his sister Cyndale were very close. The pair came out of a broken home with seven other siblings, and due to neglect from their biological mom, the children were separated and put in the care of others at a young age. Maurice and Cyndale promised one another to always keep in touch.

“Me and my baby sister and us, we got split up, but we always vowed to connect with each other,” said Jackson. “Which we did do all the way until her dying day. For me, the thing I can do right now is to fight and show her that she is not forgotten and that’s she do matter and our memories matter, and I dedicate this fight to my sister.”

Jackson, a former MMA fighter, is 3-0 as a boxer. He will fight at the Marriott Pyramid North in Albuquerque on Friday night.