Maurice Greene ready for his UFC bout on Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is fight week for a Jackson and Wink trained MMA fighter, Maurice Greene. Greene will take on former NFL player, Greg Hardy on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ main card. Greene holds a 9-4 professional record and is coming off of a big victory in June.

Hardy, is also coming off of a win and has six wins on his professional record but Greene believes that he has the upper hand in this fight because he has more experience and is a dedicated mixed martial artist.

“At the end of the day, he is an athlete and I am a mixed martial artist, okay. He is an athlete, he’s athletic and he can do this because he is an athlete, but I am a mixed martial artist and I take pride in what I do,” said Greene.

That fight card will be on Saturday and will start up at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

