Maurice Greene makes it cool to crochet one stitch at a time

(Crochet video courtesy of WJON)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When he’s not in the octagon, and looking to occupy his time, you can find the Jackson and Wink Academy fighter with a crochet needle and yarn in his hand. “My stitches are impeccable,” said MMA fighter Maurice Greene. After taking a look at some of his work, most would agree.

It’s something he picked up at another time in his life. “When I was a heavier guy, I couldn’t find the clothes that I wanted so, I started a clothing line with a friend. So, I learned how to knit,” said Greene.

It was Greene’s fiance who suggested that he should learn how to crochet because it was faster. “So, I got on Youtube and 30 minutes later I made the first hat,” said Greene. Many hats later Greene’s hobby led to a nickname, the crochet boss.

In the octagon, they call him the pirate. The octagon is where Greene’s hobby and his sport intersect. “I equate me crocheting to [sic], like, fighting,” said Greene. “Think about it. Fighting, like leaving the smallest detail, could throw you off. The smallest detail in crocheting can throw the hat off. So, not only do you have to be very consistent with your stitches: you also have to be consistent with any designs you’re doing.”

Crocheting has been a part of Greene’s life for a long time now, even longer than fighting. Greene was dabbling in the sport to lose weight. He didn’t think he would be actually doing it one day. That even surprised him. “I didn’t even know I had it in me,” said Greene. “I was afraid to fight, but I like a chess match. Whooping somebody is like a chess match. Nothings free, you know, you got to take something to get something. That is how it works.”

Greene’s overall fight record is 13-4. His next fight on a UFC card has him facing former Dallas Cowboys defensive end, turned fighter, Greg Hardy on Oct. 31.