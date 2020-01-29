Matthew Griego ready for greatest ring challenge yet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego has his eyes set on winning the vacant American Boxing Federation Continental Americas Flyweight title.

To make that happen, he will have to face Ronnie Baldonado, who at 15-2 has enough experience to give the 10-0 Griego a stiff challenge. Baldonado is also one of legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao’s fighters.

“It’s very exciting,” said Griego. “It’s a little different, of course. It’s a bigger fight, a tougher fight, probably toughest in my career, but it makes me work that much harder and pushes me to come in that much better shape. I haven’t fought someone with a record like this, so it really brings out the dog in you and it shows your full potential of what you can do in that ring.”

Griego hasn’t fought in seven months as he healed from an injury. He and Baldonado will headline the “March Badness” fight card on March 7 at Isleta Resort Casino.