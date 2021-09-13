Matthew ‘Diamond Boy’ Griego looking to further boxing career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is an undefeated boxer that was born, lives, and trains in Albuquerque but after a lot of thought, Griego is now taking his talents out of the state to hopefully get more fights and recognition.

“I get frustrated and it’s like I take five steps forward and then 10 steps back. I can’t do that anymore, I need to put all the chips in and I need to risk it all and better my life. I mean, I have had dreams since I was five years old of becoming a world champion and Time flies too fast to just sit here and wait,” said Griego.

Griego has decided to head to Las Vegas, Nevada, to train with his friend and Rio Rancho native, Brian Mendoza, at the Salas Gym. Griego is 11-0 as a pro, but his last fight was over a year ago, and before that fights were not consistently coming up. It’s been a tough decision, but after training in Las Vegas, Matthew got the idea to move out there. “I went out there and I sparred one of Salas guys Kazuto Ioka, a four-time world champion, one of the best in the world to do it, and that just kind of opened my eyes a lot, like I can do this,” said Griego.

Mendoza has been a big motivator for Griego to move out to Las Vegas, but Matthew now has even more motivation to better his career. “I have a baby girl on the way. She is due January 29 and it just pushes me way harder. I am not just fighting for myself anymore. Boxing is what I want to do to provide and I know I could do it,” said Griego.

Griego is planning to leave for Las Vegas at the end of the month and hopes to train there and maybe even train in California. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on the Diamond Boy.