Matt Moore excited for a new professional experience in Japan

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Former Moriarty Fighting Pinto, Matt Moore, signed a professional contract to pitch in Japan this next season. Moore has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the SoftBank Hawks out of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league for $3.5 million.

“You know, I was honestly kind of surprised to get some attention from them, so it was a nice surprise to have that pop up, but it wound up being the best opportunity for us. They have been on me from the beginning of the offseason. So, that’s probably the biggest factor, is that you always want to feel like you are going somewhere where you are wanted, so that’s exciting,” said Matt Moore.

Moore had his season cut short last year with the Detroit Tigers after attaining a torn meniscus in his right knee in his second start.

“I felt probably as ready for any season that I have ever had, but you never plan that you are going to get hurt, but especially this injury was not the typical. You know, it’s hard to say if I feel as good or better or anything. It just feels like I am ready. It definitely feels like I am in a good place to head out to camp next month,” said Moore.

He will begin his season in Japan in late April and the season will run until October. The SoftBank Hawks have won the last three titles in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league.