Mason and Giddens are in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo basketball player J.R. Giddens and former Lobo assistant coach Brandon Mason are fully engaged in what will be the third all-star game of former Lobo players. The event is July 11 at The Pit. Giddens, the Boston Celtics first-round pick from 2008, will play in the game while Mason is helping to organize it. Both had a lot to say about the event in Van Tate’s Sports Office.

Mason also talked about his project of getting Albuquerque youth more recognition on the national stage with his ABQ Basketball teams. Giddens is heading into his first season as the head girls basketball coach at Northern New Mexico College. He believes he has the talent to make his first-year special.