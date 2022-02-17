ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement ending the state mask mandate on Thursday, the University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez spoke on the new COVID-19 protocols at the Pit. Fans will still be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the Pit, however masks are now optional inside the arena.

“We are going to be allowing those individuals that do come into the Pit to make their own decision,” said Nuñez. “We will not be mandating it, we won’t be asking them to do so, but we do ask everybody to please respect those around them that actually do feel that this is their preference and their decision to do so.” COVID-19 testing will still be available on site.

Thursday night will be the first event at the Pit with the new protocols. The UNM men’s basketball team will be hosting Colorado state at 7 p.m.