ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino’s UNM Lobos men’s basketball team defeated Toledo 92-84 in their first game of the Ball Dawgs Classic Tuesday night. The game saw nine lead changes and three ties.

Junior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. and freshman forward J.T. Toppin scored 27 points each to lead the Lobos. Toppin also had 11 rebounds for his second-straight double-double. Donavan Dent was the only other Lobo in double figures with 17 points.

Toledo was led Dante Maddox Jr., who scored 23 points. Toledo jumped out to a five point advantage before the Lobos even scored their first bucket. The Lobos slowly chipped away, while playing catch up, and found themselves with a 42-32 advantage at the half. Toppin scored 16 points in the first half.

The Lobos shot over 51 percent for the game and won the battle on the boards 43-25. The Lobos are back on the court Wednesday night to face Rice in their second game of the Ball Dawgs Classic. The game has a 7:45 pm start time and will be broadcast on FloHoops.