ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The majority of Lobo men’s basketball players have returned to Albuquerque for summer workouts. Two will make their way to Albuquerque later.

Newcomer Mustapha Amzil is playing international basketball. Newcomer Nelly Junior Joseph just wrapped up playing at GloblJam in Canada and will join the team soon. Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jalen House are back in Albuquerque.

The talented combo were the top two scorers for the Lobos last season averaging nearly 40 points per game, Mashburn Jr. with 19.1 and House with 16.9. They will have a lot of help this year with additions the Lobos made during the offseason.

“I mean, I’m excited, top to bottom, from the dudes that we got,” said Mashburn Jr. “They’re some hoopers. They’re some ball players. I just think we have a really good opportunity in front of us, but it’s up to us to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Both Mashburn Jr. and House want to see what kind of chemistry is made with the newcomers.

“I played Nelly last year,” said House. “He was a really good player. I think he had a double-double on us. So, he could fill the void that we’re missing for Morris. Mustapha’s a shooter, so he’s going to step out and shoot on the wing. Isaac, he plays really hard, great player. Jemarl, he’s a great player. He’s really seasoned. He’s been in college about seven years. So, he’s going to really help us.”

Lobos Head Coach Richard Pitino has not finalized the schedule for the upcoming season. The noise about the Lobos having a good team has made it harder.

“Still working on starting a home and home here,” said Pitino. “That has become increasingly difficult, due to us being better and getting our fan base rejuvenated. So, it’s a good problem to have, but a bit of a challenge that we’re working through.”