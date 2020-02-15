Mark and Montana De La Rosa fight on the same UFC card Valentine’s Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark and Montana De La Rosa will spend their Valentine’s Day weekend in the octagon. The two UFC fighters will become the first in the organization to fight on the same card when they do battle at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho Saturday.

The couple from Ft. Worth, Texas, said fighting together has its benefits and challenges.

“I guess the benefits would be us having a body to train with all of the time,” said Montana. “We’re on the same schedule. We know what we are going through mentally and physically.”

Mark De La Rosa laid out the challenges. “Just cutting weight together, being grumpy together,” said Mark.” Usually like whenever I’m cutting weight, fight week I like taking her out watching her eat fattening, watching her eat dessert.”

Watching one another fight was an exercise in nerves at the start of their combat career, but it’s not so bad anymore.

“I don’t really get too stressed, especially with my wife,” said Mark. “I get super stressed to watch my teammates fight.”

Mark is up first Saturday night as he will start the preliminaries portion of the fight card that gets underway at 3 p.m. mountain time. Montana is on the main card and will fight after 6 p.m.