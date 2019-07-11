Mario Moccia signs new 5-year deal as NMSU athletic director

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Mario Moccia is planning to log more time at New Mexico State. The Aggies’ athletic director has signed a new five-year deal.

Moccia will get a base salary of $280,000 in his new deal, which also includes retention and performance incentives. The new deal will take Moccia through the 2023-24 season.

Aggies athletics has experienced a lot of success under Moccia. One highlight was the football team reaching a bowl game and victory for the first time in 57 years two seasons ago. The Aggies have also developed a trend of sweeping their rivals in basketball and baseball.

With a tight budget, Moccia has also been able to make improvements on the Aggies’ athletics facilities. Student-athletes have also made progress in the classroom. Through a released statement, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said, “Mario has helped us secure extensions to important coaches’ contracts in both women’s and men’s sports, for which we are grateful. Also, during his time, our student-athletes have had tremendous success on the field of play and in the classroom despite working with limited resources.”

Moccia, a former NMSU baseball player, came on the scene as the Aggies 23rd athletics director in January 2015.