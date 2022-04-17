ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes transformed to the Mariachis de Nuevo México on Saturday night. It was the first time this season the ‘Topes played as their alter ego, and it was successful to say the least.

The Mariachis exploded offensively as Sean Bouchard got things going with a grand slam in the first inning. Colton Welker and Scott Schebler then went yard on back-to-back pitches and gave fits to the Tacoma pitching staff. In total, the Mariachis scored ten runs on 11 hits.

The win gives the Albuquerque club its fourth-straight win and brings the season record to 5-6. The final of the six-game series against the Rainiers will take place on Easter Sunday at 1:35 p.m. The next Mariachis de Nuevo México will be on May 14.