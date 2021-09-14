Marco Antonio Barrera and Ponce De Leon to fight in exhibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hall of Fame Boxer Marco Antonio Barrera will take on two-time world champion Ponce De Leon in an exhibition fight on November 20 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero. The fight card is called La Ultima Batalia. A press conference announcing the fight was held Tuesday.

The fight is being promoted by Teresa Tapia, widow of late Hall of Fame boxer Johnny Tapia. Barrera has been a family friend of the Tapia’s for a long time and was glad to come to New Mexico for the event. “I feel very happy, more happy that this for can do for family Tapia,” said Barrera. “I’m ready for this exhibition. I know that two Mexican leaders of the ring, the exhibition is great. More that Ponce De Leon is a warrior.”

Barrera, who had his last real fight 11 years ago, has been doing exhibition matches the last four years and just recently fought in July.