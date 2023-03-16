ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While neither the UNM or NMSU basketball teams were selected for the NCAA tournament, there are a few players that will be in the tournament that used to represent the Land of Enchantment.

Isaiah Carr, Grand Canyon – played his high school ball for the Las Cruces Bulldawgs and was a member of the 2021 state championship team.

Berrick JeanLouis, Iona – Played for NMSU 2018-19 and appeared in 15 games off the bench for the Aggies.

Sir’Jabari Rice Texas – Joined NMSU as a freshman in 2017 and redshirted and appeared in each of the last 4 seasons for the Aggies prior to joining the Longhorns as a graduate transfer.

The round of 64 officially tipped off on Thursday morning. Former Lobo Isaiah Martin and his Texas Southern Tigers got close but were eliminated in the first four on Wednesday.