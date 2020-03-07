March Badness Boxing Card: Clinton Chavez is excited for the opportunity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The March Badness Boxing Card had its weigh-ins on Friday at the Isleta Resort and Casino. That fight card will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Clinton Chavez is fighting on this card and the now 3-0 professional boxer says his bout with Luis Marez is huge. “This is probably one of the biggest shows that I have been on so far since turning pro. I think my conditioning is top-notch for this fight and I just don’t think my opponent can handle that,” said Clinton Chavez.

Chavez is a proud Native American and he showcases his heritage every time he enters the ring. In fact, his walk-up has become a signature for this up and coming boxer. “Me and my cousin were talking about it because he started a group called “Battle Shield” from San Felipe Pueblo, and he asked me one day, ‘let me perform for you,’ and I said of course. Nobody here in New Mexico have ever done that before, so it pumps me up and I’m ready to go to battle,” said Chavez.