Marble Racing is giving a group of friends the same excitement as professional sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marble racing is helping one group of friends that are missing sports badly, yes marble racing. Eastern New Mexico University graduate, Ryan Pool is the brain child of this marble racing league call the RMRC, and he says that this isn’t ordinary marble racing.

“When you first hear it, you are like ‘marble racing, what’s this? this is it a kids toy,’ but you know what, after you watch one race you are hooked,” said Ryan Pool. Pool and his friends have now been marble racing since April, and it’s become a serious sport for him and the league’s members.

“You know, we all take it pretty serious, it’s pretty fun to tune in every night. I know Ryan keeps statistics, he’s racing them every night, he’s got brackets, he’s got different championships, and it’s fun to tune in and cheer for a marble as silly as that sounds,” said Joe Falcone, league member.

These friends are avid sports fans and this league has acted almost like a crutch during the pandemic, but as the league continues, it has become much more than marbles going down a track, as this group is coming closer together during a time of social distancing.

“It’s really a good time during these quarantine times when everyone has to stay hunkered home it brings everyone’s spirits up and it keeps me in touch with all of my good friends, who I don’t get to see as often anymore,” said Pool.